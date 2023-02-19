CHAMPAIGN — Reef Pacot's final individual match had drama and excitement and amazing finish.
But Pacot did not get the win as the Oakwood/Salt Fork senior wrestler lost 3-1 in overtime to Glasford (Illini Bluffs) Paul Ishikawa in the IHSA Class 1A 145 pound class on Saturday at the State Farm Center.
After a scoreless first period, Ishikawa got an escape for a 1-0 lead in the second. In the third, Pacot tied it up with an escape of his own to set up the overtime period, where Ishikawa got a takedown for the title and an undefeated 51-0 record.
"It was a great and exciting match. We knew how it was going to play out," OSF coach Mike Glosser said. "He got the escape in the first period and Reef was able to get one in the second. In overtime, he was able to get the two points on an awesome move. It would have been nice for him to win, but Reef is a high-character person and is an awesome human being."
Pacot ends the season with a 47-3 mark and finished a year where he broke records and reconnected with some old friends.
"His junior high school coach was Vince Chambliss and he came to be my assistant this year and I think it is a nice little story that they were able to finish their time in high school together," Glosser said. "I am sure they both enjoy it. He set the career wins record and most wins in a season. He had a great career."
Glosser and Pacot can not rest on Saturday's action because with the Comets winning a team regional title, they will face Anna -Jonesboro in sectional play at Vandalia on Tuesday.
"We are going to get right back to practice to get ready for Tuesday," Glosser said. "The kids are excited and the way we handle things ins one match at a time. They are excited to go out and compete. They like to compete and like to wrestle and that is why they have been successful. Even Reef was all smiles because he knows he is going to wrestle again."
Danville junior Phil Shaw IV went through Chicago Brother Rice's Chuck Connolly and Mahomet-Seymour's Brennan Houser by pins before losing 7-5 to Rock Island's Stephen Marquez in the third-place rematch of Friday's quarterfinal.
"He was close and I was proud of him," Danville coach Marcus Forrest said. "It was a close match and he had an opportunity and what he had to learn to get to this point. He beat Houser, who beat him in regional and sectional, do to go through that situation and get an opportunity to wrestle a kid that beat him earlier in the tournament was great."
Shaw ends the season at 33-7 and Forrest said he will be more than ready to come back and do more for his senior season.
"It was a great accomplishment," Forrest said. "He was all-conference as a linebacker and now he is fourth in state and it is something to build on for next year. I am happy with what he has accomplished so far and how it motivates him to prepare for next year."
