FITHIAN — Oakwood/Salt Fork junior Reef Pacot last wrestled at the State Farm Center as a freshman in 2020.
In that tournament, he saw his training partner Gage Reed win the state title at 113 pounds and it saw him bring a focus that has carried him so far.
“I would never be where I am at without Gage Reed. He was my practice partner, so I got to train with the state champ every day and I learned so much for him,” the junior 132-pounder said. “I have a totally different mindset. I was going in there to win the entire thing then, but this year, I see it as a whole different thing. Freshman year, I was just happy to be there and coaches and teammates have been putting in the work and we have four members in and that is great.”
Last year, the IHSA cancelled the event because of Covid, but the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association put on an event in Springfield where the Comets took fourth as a team.
“Missing out on it last year was tough, but the IWCOA came up with a great postseason with regionals, sectional and state,” OSF coach Mike Glosser said. “It was nice to get that experience, but there is nothing like the IHSA state meet at the State Farm Center and it is great to go back there.”
The 2020 state meet was before the pandemic hit and in those two years, Pacot has stuck to training any time at any place.
“The pandemic hit right after the state meet. We started training with my assistant coach Bryce Ivey and we would go to Tilton to a place called T3 almost every day,” Pacot said. “We tried to find places to work at every day. There was a grind and it was fun.”
“Reef is a mat rat. He lives on the mat,” Glosser said. “During the pandemic, he stayed on the mat and his hard work has paid off. He has put a lot of hours in and he is being rewarded right now.”
Pacot and senior 160-pounder Joe Lashuay will be the senior members of the four-man group entering the State Farm Center. Pacot was fourth in the IWCOA meet and Lashuay won the 160-pound title.
“It is nice, because they have been there before and they had a successful season last season in the shortened season,” Glosser said. “So it is nice to have them, especially with a freshman and sophomore also coming in and it gives them a veteran mindset.”
The freshman is 126-pounder Pedro Rangel and the sophomore is 138-pounder Bryson Capansky.
“It is awesome; it will be 10 times better than being at Springfield, especially because it is closer,” Pacot said. “Going back with Joe is great. We have been together on a team since my sixth grade year and hopefully we can be champs in our last year together. I had been on Pedro and Bryson’s club team for the longest time, so I know them very well.”
“They both had good seasons. Capansky had a really good freshman year and this year he broke through and is getting a shot and Pedro is having a super freshman season,” Glosser said. “They have all come through the Storm youth program with Vince Chambliss and we know we have the potential to turn them into major monsters.”
Pacot will face Lane Halverson of Oregon (30-9) today to start and he said he will be taking things slowly.
If I need to know a little more about a guy, I will take care of that, but I don’t look at any of their stats,” Pacot said. “I haven’t really looked at the bracket. I just take things one match at a time. I have to thank my coaches and family that got me to where I am and we are going to have fun.”
“It’s going to feel good to get back to the State Farm Center, but we told the kids to not make the moment bigger than it really is,” Glosser said. “As good as it is to get back; we are not making a big deal of it because we wrestle every match like a state final match. It is business as usual, we got in and now we have to wrestle and score points. As exciting as it is, we will talk about it after the weekend.”
Lashuay (33-5) will face Mount Zion’s Lawrence Trimble (32-11) in the first round, while Rangel (30-6) will face Benton’s Mason Tieffel (44-4) and Capansky (37-13) will face Murphysboro’s Arojae Hart (34-1).
Hoopeston Area will have two members start action today with senior Abel Colunga (34-4) going against Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin’s Cory West (41-3) at 182, while junior Hunter Cannon (33-8) will face Sherrard’s Walker Anderson (37-4) at 220.
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior Rylee Edwards (33-2) will face Rantoul’s Keddrick Terhune 22-5 at 182 and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac junior Hunter Wilson (34-13) will face Polo’s Daniel Engle (23-3).
