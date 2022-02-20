CHAMPAIGN — Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestler Joe Lashuay had a tough road to get to the IHSA Class 1A 160 pound final and made the most of his road there.
Lashuay lost 8-2 in the final to Lena-Winslow's Marey Roby, but the road there included exciting matches like a 5-4 decision in Thursday's quarters against Manteno's Carter Watkins and a sudden victory win over Port Byron Riverdale's Alex Watson in the semis on Friday.
"If everyone that was on the podium wrestled each other, it would have went in many ways," Lashuay said. "They are all really good wrestlers, so it was tough to get here. The match didn't go my way tonight, I have wrestled him earlier this year and he's a really good kid. He's a good wrestler and super athletic."
"Joe kept finding ways to win and at the state tournament, there is so much that goes in to play," OSF coach Mike Glosser said. "Whether you wrestle fast or slow, you have to find a way to get the lead when time runs out and Joe did that until the final."
Lashuay in a way was the defending state champion because he won a state tournament last year sponsored by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association in Springfield. Even with that, Lashuay was happy to be back at the State Farm Center.
"The grand march is always super cool and to get back in the State Farm Center was cool and to have more people that can come out was great," Lashuay said.
The senior ended his final year with a 36-6 record and hopes for more times on the mat in the future.
"All of my high school career has been super fun and my coaches have been great and my teammates and family supports me," Lashuay said. "I give glory to God for every win and after I lose. I plan to continue my career in college, so this is not the end."
Teammate Reef Pacot took fifth at 132. The junior overcame losses in the semifinal and consolation semifinal before winning 8-0 over Blue Bishop of Herrin.
"The first two matches I had were pretty strong and I was pretty sound," Pacot said. "When the semifinals came, I was flat and when I got to the consolation semifinal, I was flat again. But I had to get back later and I finished out well."
"I got to wrestle every day and I had a great time. The first loss and the second loss was hard to come back from that. Coaches said that I was the best guy in the state and I believe that, but I have to wrestle my matches and go for the next best thing."
"He got to stand on the podium this year," Glosser said. "He went from sixth his freshman year to fifth this year, but he wants more and he is going to put more work in. He is disappointed but he is going to be happy with his medal, but he is the type of kid that wants more."
Glosser said that while the results were not what maybe he or his wrestlers wanted, it was still a successful weekend for the program.
"Neither of those guys are going to say that they got what they wanted, but when you leave the state tournament with a couple of all-state wrestlers and medals, it was a success," Glosser said. "It will take a little time for the guys to realize that. It was a great weekend and you can't be sad that you have a couple of state placers."
With Pacot and freshman Pedro Rangel and sophomore Bryson Capansky returning next season with state experience, Glosser said the offseason will be a successful one.
"They already want to be in the wrestling room on Monday, so we are going to go back and train and they (Rangel and Capansky) have has a great training partner in Reef," Glosser said. "Iron sharpens iron and we have to let the competition go in the wrestling room."
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Rylee Edwards (37-4) ended up fourth at 182. After losing to the man that would be champ in the class — Elmhurst IC Catholic's Michael Calcagno in the quarters — Edwards won three straight matches in the consolation round, but lost to Winnebago's Mannix Faworski in a 7-3 decision in the third place match.
Hoopeston Area's Abel Colunga (36-7) was injured against Calcagno in Friday's semifinal and had to settle for sixth at 182 after forfeiting his Saturday matches. Teammate Hunter Cannon (35-10) got to the third consolation round at 220 to finish eighth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.