FITHIAN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling team beat Clifton Central and St. Joseph-Ogden in an triangular meet on Tuesday.
The Comets beat Clifton Central 50-28 as Brayden Edwards (106), Tyler Huchel (113), Jack Ajster (120), Pedro Rangel (132), Blake Barney (152), Dalton Brown (170) and Harley Grimm (182) won by pin, Reef Pacot (145) won by technical fall and Bryson Capansky (160) won by decision.
The Comets would then beat St. Joseph-Ogden 57-22. Edwards, Huchel, Julian Kincade (126), Pacot, Barney, Capansky, Brown, Grimm and Doug Myers (195) each won by pin, while Ajster won by decision.
OSF will be part of the Vandalia Triangular meet on Saturday.
