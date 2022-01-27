BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team lost to Oakwood/Salt Fork59-19 as part of a triangular meet on Thursday.
Carter Chambliss (120 pounds), Pedro Rangel (1260, Chase Harrison (138), Bryson Capansky (145), Grant Brewer (152), Joe Lashuay (160), Bryson Vazquez (170) and Doug Myers (195) each had pins for the Comets, while Reef Pacot (132) won by technical Fall and Ezekiel Smith won by forfeit.
Hunter Wilson (285) won by pin for the Blue Devils, while Landon Toellner (106) and Graham Abbed (113) and Nathaniel Gnaden (220) won by forfeit.
The Blue Devils lost to Monticello 48-34 later in the evening. Toellner, Ayden Golden (126), Abbed, Gnaden and Wilson won by pin for the Blue Devils while Evan Parish won by majority decision.
