LAWRENCEVILLE — The Oakwood/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team was able to outlast the rest on Saturday to win an IHSA Class 1A regional at Lawrenceville High School.
The Comets had four champions with Brayden Edwards (106 pounds), Pedro Rangel (126), Reef Pacot (145), and Bryson Capansky (152) each ruling their weight classes.
Tyler Huchel (113), Jack Ajster (120) and Carter Chambliss (132) each took second, while Doug Myers took third at 195.
The individual Comets that advanced will go to Saturday's regional at Carterville, but with the team win, OSF will go to sectional action at Vandalia on Feb. 21 against Anna-Jonesboro.
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm ended up third behind OSF and Robinson. Hayden Weaver (132) and Craig Johnson (182) each took first for the Tigers, while Jesse Irelan (106), Jacob Pyle (170) and Tre Ramirez (220) each took second and Garyson McBride (126) and Houston Bryant (152) each ended up second.
The Tigers' representatives will also go to Carterville on Saturday.
