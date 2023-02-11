When the final match was called at the IHSA Class 1A sectional at Carterville, Oakwood/Salt Fork still had a good amount from the team still going.
Reef Pacot (145 pounds) and Bryson Capansky (152) each won individual titles for the Storm, while Tyler Huchel (113) and Pedro Rangel (126) each took second and Carter Chambliss (132) ended up fourth
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm was also in Carterville and had two make the cut as Craig Johnson went to 20-1 by winning at 182, while Houston Bryant was fourth at 152.
In the Class 2A sectional at Highland, Phil Shaw IV took second at 182 and will be the only Danville wrestler to go to state.
In a Class 1A regional at Clinton, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will also have one wrestler go on as Hunter Wilson ended up second at 285 to go to 47-2.
Hoopeston Area will also have one wrestler move on as Angel Zamora ended up third at 160.
All of the wrestlers that advance will start action on Thursday at the State Farm Center at Champaign.
