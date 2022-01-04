CAYUGA, Ind. — Thanks to criteria, the North Vermillion wrestling team beat South Newton 31-30 on Tuesday.
Bruce Rossiter (145 pounds) and Aiden Hinchee (220) won by pin for the Falcons, while Wyatt Walters (113), Dalton Burch (120) and Landon Baker (160) won by forfeit.
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 31, South Newton 30
106 pounds — Gomez (SN) pinned Ross, 1:57; 113 — Wyatt Walters (NV) won by forfeit; 120 — Dalton Burch (NV) won by forfeit; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Whaley (SN) pinned Andrew Botner, :48; 145 — Bruce Rossiter (NV) pinned Seratt :29; 152 — Double forfeit; 160 — Landon Baker (NV) won by forfeit; 170 — Double forfeit; 182 — Edgado (SN) pinned Quintin Holt, 1:06. 195 — Tocalas (SN) won by forfeit; 220 — Aiden Hinchee (NV) pinned Spencer, :22; 285 — Hall (SN) won by forfeit.
