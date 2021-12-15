COVINGTON, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team used its team depth to beat Covington 39-18 on Tuesday.
Tony Tucker (170 pounds) and Aiden Hinchee (220) got pins for the Falcons, while Brayden Schrader (182) won by decision and Wyatt Walters (113), Dalton Burch (120), Andrew Botner (138) and Landon Baker (160) won by forfeit.
Kaedeyn Lawson won by pin for the Trojans, while Cian Moore (126) and Nate Sly (285) won by forfeit.
At Covington, Ind.
North Vermillion 39, Covington 18
106 pounds — Double forfeit; 113 — Wyatt Walters (NV) won by forfeit; 120 — Dalton Burch (NV) won by forfeit; 126 — Cian Moore (C) won by forfeit; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Andrew Botner (NV) won by forfeit; 145 — Double forfeit; 152 — Double forfeit; 160 — Landon Baker (NV) won by forfeit; 170 — Tony Tucker (NV) pinned Andrew Bechtold, 1:59; 182 — Brayden Schrader (NV) dec. Landon Lazzell. 195 — Kaedyn Lawson (C) pinned Quintin Holt, 1:42; 220 — Aiden Hinchee (NV) pinned Conor Winn, 1:22; 285 — Nate Sly (C) won by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.