CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team's numbers was the major story of Tuesday's match with Attica.
While the Falcons did not win a match by pin or decision, the amount of forfeit wins were enough to beat the Red Ramblers 42-39.
Wyatt Walters (113), Dalton Burch (120), Andrew Botner (138), Tony Tucker (170), Quintin Holt (182), Brayden Schrader (195) and Aiden Hinchee (220) each won by forfeit for North Vermillion.
Junior Arizmendi (106) and Braeden Haddock (285) won by pin for Attica while Bo Rice (160) won by decision and Logan McClimens (126), Ryleigh Douglass (132), Maggie Branstetter (145) and Xavier Chandler (152) won by forfeit.
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 42, Attica 39
106 pounds — Junior Arizmendi (A) pinned Aylah Ross, 1:20; 113 — Wyatt Walters (NV) won by forfeit; 120 — Dalton Burch (NV) won by forfeit; 126 — Logan McClimens (A) won by forfeit; 132 — Ryleigh Douglass (A) won by forfeit; 138 — Andrew Botner (NV) won by forfeit; 145 — Maggie Branstetter (A) won by forfeit; 152 — Xavier Chandler (A) won by forfeit; 160 — Bo Rice (A) dec. Landon Baker, 6-5; 170 — Tony Tucker (NV) won by forfeit; 182 — Quintin Holt (NV) won by forfeit. 195 — Brayden Schrader (NV) won by forfeit; 220 — Aiden Hinchee (NV) won by forfeit; 285 — Braden Haddock (A) pinned Appel, 1:28.
