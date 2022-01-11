CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team held its own at home on Tuesday with a 39-18 win over South Putnam.
Bruce Rossiter (145 pounds), Landen Baker (170) and Aidan Hinchee (220) won by pin for the Falcons, while Brayden Schrader (195) won by decision and Aylah Ross (106), Wyatt Walters (113) and Dalton Burch (120) won by forfeit.
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 39, South Putnam 18
106 pounds — Aylah Ross (NV) won by forfeit; 113 — Wyatt Walters (NV) won by forfeit; 120 — Dalton Burch (NV) won by forfeit; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Eaglin (SP) won by forfeit; 145 — Bruce Rossiter (NV) pinned Tomaw, :53; 152 — Harcourt (SP) won by forfeit; 160 — Double forfeit; 170 — Landen Baker (NV) pinned Hayman, 1:02; 182 — Double forfeit. 195 — Brayden Schrader (NV) dec. Mitchell, 5-0; 220 —Aiden Hinchee (NV) pinned Harcourt, 5:58; 285 — Rumley (SP) won by forfeit.
