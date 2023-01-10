KENTLAND, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team was able to beat South Putnam 52-30.
Andrew Botner (145), Bradley Cope (152), Ian Griffin (182) and Aiden Hinchee (220) won by pin for the Falcons, while Wyatt Walters (126) won by decision and Aleyah Ross (106), Shawn Martin (113), Aden Rangel (120) and Landen Baker (170) won by forfeit.
The Falcons will take part at the Wabash River Conference meet on Saturday at Parke Heritage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.