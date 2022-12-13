CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team rolled to a 48-15 win over Covington on Tuesday.
Most of the Falcons' wins were by forfeit as Lauren Burch (113 pounds), Aden Rangel (120), Wyatt Walters (126), Bruce Rossiter (138), Andrew Botner (145) and Landen Baker (170) won by forfeit, while Bradley Cope (152) and Aiden Hinchee (220) each won by pin.
Landon Lazzell (182) won by pin for Covington, while Ty Smaltz (195) won by decision and Tavares Upshaw Jr. won by forfeit.
The Falcons will host Hoopeston Area on Thursday, while the Trojans will next wrestling Jan. 3 against North Montgomery.
