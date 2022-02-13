Local wrestlers wrestled in four different places on Saturday for a chance to get to a state meet next week.
In Illinois, Danville went to Mahomet-Seymour for sectional action with both of its wrestlers falling short. At 170 pounds, Dalton Brown won both of his matches on Friday, but lost in semifinal action and lost in the consolation semifinals on Saturday. At 182, Phillip Shaw lost in quarterfinal action on Friday and battled through two consolation rounds before losing in a consolation semifinal.
At Stanford Olympia, Oakwood/Salt Fork will have four wrestlers going to Champaign next week. Reef Pacot (132) and Joe Lashuay (160) each won their individual titles for the Coments, while Pedro Rangel (126) and Bryson Capansky (138) each took fourth to qualify.
Along with the OSF qualifiers, Hoopeston Area will have two wrestlers in as Abel Colunga took second at 182 and Hunter Cannon was third at 220 and Hunter Wilson will go in for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac after taking second at 285.
In Vandalia, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm only got one wrestler out as Rylee Edwards took second at 182.
All of the wrestlers that qualified will start action at the State Farm Center on Thursday.
In Indiana, Fountain Central's Waylon Frazee was the only local wrestler in a semi-state meet at New Castle, Ind. Frazee won his first match at 126, but lost in the quarterfinals.
