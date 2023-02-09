The last hurdle to the IHSA wrestling finals is in the sights of local prep wrestlers.
For Oakwood/Salt Fork, they are entering this weekend’s sectional in Cartersville on a high after winning the team regional title last week in Lawrenceville. It was OSF’s first regional title since 2009 and they also advanced eight wrestlers individually.
“It was nice because were were in the mentality where we went down there and not focusing on winning the title,” OSF coach Michael Glosser said. “We treat every match like it is the same, we tried to stay loose and have fun and we told them if we are going to win a regional title, it will take every single kid in the lineup. Everyone showed up and got their best matches of the year, so it was an exciting day.”
The Comets had four champions with Brayden Edwards (106 pounds), Pedro Rangel (126), Reef Pacot (145), and Bryson Capansky (152) and second-place finishes from Tyler Huchel (113), Jack Ajster (120) and Carter Chambliss (132).
“We had seven guys in the finals and they have wrestled together since being in the youth program with my assistant Vince Chambliss, so they have all been in big matches, “ Glosser said.
But Glosser said his top moment was seeing senior 195-pounder Doug Myers battling to make third place.
“He was losing the match to get into the third place match and was put on his back but rebounds to win the match,” Glosser said. “In the third-place match, he was losing by two points with 20 seconds left and he hit a headlock throw with a second left for five points to win, so that was one of the coolest things in my 12 years of coaching.”
With all of the team assured of some type of action in the weeks ahead, Glosser said that practices are very spirited.
“I think the kids are excited,” Glosser said. “We are focused on individuals now, but the rest of the team is coming in an going to the weight room and putting in days with us and staying on the mat and it’s a really close-knit team and everyone is happy to wrestle again for team sectionals.”
Danville has three wrestlers going to the sectional and that is just the improvement that coach Marcus Forrest is happy to see in his second season.
“Last year was a whirlwind so this year, it has been a lot better and put together.” Forrest said. “We had more kids that were competing and going at it, which was good. We are excited about the kids who have stuck around and learned from last year and got to a point to compete.
“Last year, we had two kids made it and one moved away. This year, we had three kids advance and the younger kids did well. It was another learning experience and we came up another level and we are excited about not only about where we are at now, but where we are going.”
Marquan Shaw (145), Ty Rangel (126), Philip Shaw (182) all moved on from the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour regional. Phillip Shaw was second, while Marquan Shaw and Rangel each took third.
“All three are kids that worked extremely hard,” Forrest said. “Marquan and Phil are cousins and have wrestled for years. Ty is someone that I am happy about because he started the season last year, but he missed a lot of it because of a knee injury. He didn’t get a chance to make it, so I am happy with the growth he had. He learned from the Big 12 and helped him to get third and he understands that he has ways to go and we are happy with the way he is going.
“Marquan progressed throughout the season. He, along with Phil, is one of the captains this year. He really wouldn’t talk around the kids, but I put him in situations where he had to communicate verbally and he was amazing in those situations and grew with his leadership skills and was able to take charge. He goes hard, he has a more unorthodox style and is not as fast as Ty and Phil is more of the total package and he is a strong kid. Marquan is a little of both, he is technically sound and when he gets you down, he will keep you down.”
Instead of returning to Mahomet for the sectional, the Vikings will go to Highland for the next round.
“It is going to be a tough one because it is a tougher field and there will be double the field in the regional and you are getting the top three of all those regionals,” Forrest said. “It is an experience they are looking forward to. Mahomet has done a good job, but I think we have seen enough of it. The kids are excited about their growth and where they are going and in the next year, we are going to have more kids in and we are happy about that.”
Hoopeston Area has six wrestlers advance to sectionals from the CLass 1A Pontiac regional, but only four will move on because two wrestlers were ineligible. Even with that, coach Chris Kelnhofer is still optimistic about the four.
“It’s a good look with the four. Two are freshmen and two are sophomores and there is potential for the next two-three years,” Kelnhofer said. “We have Charlie Flores at 106, Aiden Bell at 126, Ayden Larkin at 152 and Angel Zamora at 160.
Kelnhofer said his coaching staff has been the real reason the team has had success with the young wrestlers, especially in the regional as Kelnhofer was not in attendance because of COVID.
“I have a great coaching staff and I have experienced wrestlers in my staff,” Kelnhofer said. “We have Felipe Martinez is there when I couldn’t be there for practices and John Bell, Andrew Atchie and Carl Ankenbrand all came out and everything went without a hitch. It’s been a great season so far.”
The season also had a new wrinkle with added wrestlers from Milford, which includes Aiden Bell.
“This is our first season in our co-op with Milford and we have three wrestlers come down here,” Kelnhofer said. “Aiden, his older brother and another kid. We co-oped with them before, but they stopped having wrestlers, but now some kids in the Milford school district are in our youth program, so it made sense.”
The Cornjerkers will go to Clinton for their sectional and Kelnhofer said it will be tough but that all of his wrestlers will have a chance.
“We have a tough sectional. There are a lot of ranked kids, but we had a tough regional,” Kelnhofer said. “There were a ton of kids that were ranked. My idea at the beginning of the season was that were were going to have 6-8 wrestlers make sectional and four make state, but we will see how it goes.”
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac will also join Hoopeston Area. Hunter Wilson (285) and Nathianel Gnaden (220) will compete for the Blue Devils.
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm will join Oakwood/Salt Fork at Carterville. The Tigers will have Jesse Irelan (106), Garyson McBride (126), Hayden Weaver (132), Houston Bryant (152), Jacob Pyle (170) and Tre Ramirez (220) compete.
The sectionals will start Friday and will end on Saturday. The top four competitors in each weight class will qualify for next week’s state tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
