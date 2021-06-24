BLOOMINGTON — With the IHSA not having a prep wrestling tournament, the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association made up with it with a tournament that started on Thursday.
Class 1A started everything on Thursday with Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestlers doing the major work.
The main highlight for the Comets was junior Joe Lashuay, who would win the 160-pound title by defeating Zachary Finch of Coal City with an 11-3 majority decision.
Senior Gage Reed went to the championship match at 113, but lost to Saul Trejo of El Paso by a close 6-5 margin.
At 120, sophomore Reef Pacot ended up fourth after losing a 5-1 decision to Mason Tieffel of Benton Central and Grant Brewer competed at 145, but lost two straight matches.
Hoopeston Area had two wrestlers involved. At 170, Abel Colunga won his first match, but lost to go into the consolation bracket, where he would win a match before losing in the quarterfinals. Teammate Justin Jones lost his first match at 152 before winning a consolation match and losing in the second round.
Westville also had two wrestlers compete. Craig Johnson won a match in the consolation bracket at 182 before being eliminated and Garson McBride (106) lost two matches.
In the girls meet, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's Gada Bryant ended up seventh at 101 points with a 18-12 win over Bentley Hills of Oak Park River Forest.
The IWCOA Tournament will continues Friday with Class 2A and Saturday with Class 3A.
