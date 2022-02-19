CHAMPAIGN — After Friday’s action at the IHSA Class 1A state wrestling tournament, one local wrestler will make it to a state final.
Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Joe Lashuay would beat Alex Watson of Port Byron Riverdale 3-1 in extra time in an 160 pound semifinal on Friday to advance to today’s title match against Lena-Winslow’s Marey Roby.
Lashuay started action on Thursday with a majority decision win over Mount Zion’s Lawrence Trimble and rallied to beat Manteno’s Carter Watkins for a 5-4 win in the quarterfinals.
“It was a tight match the entire time, but he kept his cool and he did what you are supposed to do at state and find a way to win,” OSF coach Mike Glosser said on Thursday.
Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Reef Pacot and Hoopeston Area’s Abel Colunga also made the semifinals on Friday.
Pacot had an easier time at 132, beating Oregon’s Lane Halverson 12-1 and Anna-Jonesboro’s TJ Macy 17-4.
“Reef is wrestling really tough, smart and physical,” Glosser said. “He is staying in position and capitalizing on his opportunities. So he is wrestling real good and is ready for a tough semifinal match tomorrow.”
He got that tough match in the semis, losing to TJ Silva of Dakota 6-1.
OSF freshman Pedro Rangel (126) and sophomore Bryson Capansky (138) each participated in their first state meet and while they lost their first round matches, they gained experience.
“They both wrestled super tough opponents. To get here as a freshman and a sophomore, you get a chance to get the feel of the event and the whole place and take it all in,” Glosser said. “At the same time, they are not satisfied by being here, they want to win some matches and see what can happen. They had some tough first round matches and tomorrow, they want to gain some momentum and you never know what could happen.”
Rangel (30-8) lost a 6-1 decision to Yorkville Christian’s Grason Johnson, while Capansky lost 13-6 to Chicago Phoenix Military Academy’s Rafael Soto in consolation action.
“This is what you work all year for. They are not nervous and are looking forward to these matches,” Glosser said. “They had a tough scheduled this season , so they are not facing anyone tougher than they have already faced. we have wrestled tough competition, trained hard and are ready to put everything on the line and let the chips fall where they may.”
Colunga (36-5) was able to beat Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin’s Cory West by pin at 1 minute, 49 seconds and decisioned Morrison’s Kayden White 4-2 in the 182 class. Colunga lost to Elmhurst IC Catholic’s Michael Calcagno (20-1) in the semifinals as Colunga was slowed by an injury
Colunga’s teammate, Hunter Cannon (33-9), lost his first match at 220 to Sherrard’s Walker Anderson by pin at 4:32.
Cannon would rebound with two wins in the wrestlebacks and will continue on Saturday.
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm was represented by Rylee Edwards (34-3), who won his first match at 182 by pin over Rantoul’s Keddrick Terhune in 2:46, but lost to Calcagno in a 7-1 decision. Edwards would rebound with a tech fall win over Nathan Blackwell in the wrestlebacks.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac’s Hunter Wilson (34-14) lost to Polo’s Daniel Engel by pin at 4:55 on Thursday and lost to Carmi White County’s Titus Wood in wrestlebacks.
Wrestlebacks will continue today with the title matches starting at 6 p.m.
