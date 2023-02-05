PONTIAC — The Hoopeston Area wrestling team battled to fourth place with six wrestlers advancing to sectional action in an IHSA Class 1A regional on Saturday.
The Cornjerkers did not have an regional champion, but had second-place finishers in Charlie Flores (106 pounds), Aiden Bell (126), Rasiah Jones (132) and Ceaser Espinoza (138). Ayden Larkin (152) and Angel Zamora (160) both ended up winning the important third-place match to advance.
The Hoopeston Area wrestlers that moved on will go to Clinton sectional on Saturday.
