CAYUGA, Ind. — The Hoopeston Area wrestling team had six pins as the Cornjerkers beat North Vermillion 57-24 on Thursday.
Ayden Larkin (152 pounds), Cohen Brown (160) and Angel Zamora (170) had three of the pins for the Cornjerkers, while Rasiah Jones (132) had one of Hoopeston Area's forfeit wins.
Aden Rangel (120), Andrew Botner (145), Tony Tucker (182) and Aiden Hinchee (220) each won by pin for the Falcons, who are 7-10 and will wrestle Seeger on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.