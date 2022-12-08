COVINGTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central wrestling team beat Covington 48-12 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Bryson Davis (152 pounds), Eli Thompson (220) and Andrew Mendoza (285) won by pin for the Mustangs, while Ayden Donaldson (113), Dallas Simmons (126), Andrew Woodrow (138), Brandon Pigg (145) and Chanz James (160) each won by forfeit.
Landon Lazzell (182) and Ty Smaltz (195) each won by forfeit for the Trojans.
