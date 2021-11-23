VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central wrestling team lost 45-32 at home to North Montgomery on Tuesday.
Michael Strawhorn (145 pounds) and Steven Romero (195) won by pin for the Mustangs, while Waylon Frazee (126) won by technical fall and Dallas Simmons (120), Austin Pickett (152) and Jordan Melvin (170) each won by pin.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
North Montgomery 45, Fountain Central 32
106 pounds — Concright (NM) pinned Ayden Donaldson, 3:45 113 — Double forfeit 120 — Dallas Simmons (FC) won by forfeit. 126 — Waylon Frazee tech. fall Mattet 132 — Brandon Pigg (FC) def. Yarder, 3:29 138 — Hall (NM) pinned Andrew Woodrow, 1:59 145 — Michael Strawhorn (FC) pinned Thompson, 1:23 152 — Austin Pickett (FC) won by forfeit 160 — Galloway (NM) pinned Chanz James, :50 170 — Jordan Melvin (FC) won by forfeit 182 — Rice (NM) forfeit 195 — Steven Romero (FC) pinned Lafan, 5:27 220 — Cancade (NM) won by forfeit 285 — Bron (NM) won by forfeit.
