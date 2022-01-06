VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central wrestling team fell to Crawfordsville 42-27 on Thursday.
Waylon Frazee (126 pounds), Brandon Pigg (132) and Andrew Woodrow (138) won by pin for the Mustangs, while Austin Pickett won by decision and Steven Remero (182) won by forfeit.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Crawfordsville 42, Fountain Central 27
106 pounds — Tiago Koyanagi (C) dec. Ayden Donaldson 9-3; 113 — Cameron Teeple (C) won by forfeit; 120 — Parker Wray (C) dec. Dallas Simmons, 7-5; 126 — Waylon Frazee (FC) pinned Kollin Moore; 132 — Brandon Pigg (C) pinned Tristan Hodges; 138 — Andrew Woodrow (FC) pinned Jaziel Gil-Herra; 145 — Isaac Rogers (C) pinned Bryson Davis; 152 — Austin Pickett (FC) dec. Ashton Wilson, 7-1; 160 — Austin Peters (C) pinned Chanz James; 170 — Calvin Dittmer (C) pinned Jordan Melvin; 182 — Steven Remero (FC) won by forfeit. 195 — Double forfeit; 220 — Uziel Murillo-Zuniga (C) won by forfeit; 285 — John Schambach (FC) won by forfeit.
