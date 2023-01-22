DANVILLE — The Danville wrestling team hosted the Big 12 Wrestling Invitational on Saturday and was able to take eighth.
Phil Shaw IV took first in the 182-pound division with two quick wins and an 8-2 decision over Normal West's Gus Schreiber in the final to go to 23-3 for the season.
Tristan Poplous was fourth at 160 and Marquan Shaw went to the consolation semifinals at 145.
The Vikings will next play at the El Robinson Classic next week.
