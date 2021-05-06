RANTOUL — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team picked up two wins at Rantoul on Thursday.
The Blue Devils beat Warrensburg-Latham 46-24 and host Rantoul 45-30.
Because BHRAAP has a team that is close to full, they were able to take advantage of the lack of numbers on their opponents. Gada Bryant (106 pounds), Taylor Pattison (113), Ayden Golden (120) and Alaina Dines (126) each won both of their matches by forfeit.
Cameron Watson was the lone member of the team to win both of his matches on the mat at 285, winning by a 6-3 decision against Rantoul and by pin in 2 minutes, 41 seconds against Warrensburg-Latham. Issac Tabels (132) won by forfeit and by a decision, while Kenneth Merrill (138), Abran Arvizu (160), Christian Walton (170) and Braxton Wilson (220) each won one match by forfeit.
PREP WRESTLING
At Rantoul
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 45, Rantoul 30
106 pounds — Gada Bryant (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 113 — Tyler Pattison (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 120 — Ayden Golden (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 126 — Alania Dines (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 132 — Issac Tabels (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 138 — Kenneth Merrill (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 145 — Double forfeit; 152 — Foulks (R) pinned Donnell McClure, 2:31; 160 — Allen (R) pinned Abran Arvizu, 1:17; 170 — Christian Walton (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 182 — Sarver (R) won by forfeit. 195 — Rogers (R) won by forfeit; 220 — Terhune (R) pinned Braxton Wilson, 1:15; 285 — Cameron Watson (BHRAAP) dec. Smalls, 6-3.
At Rantoul
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 46, Warrensburg-Latham 24
106 pounds — Gada Bryant (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 113 — Tyler Pattison (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 120 — Ayden Golden (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 126 — Alaina Dines (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 132 — Issac Tabels (BHRAAP) maj. dec. Murray 13-3; 138 — Hopkins (WL) pinned Kenneth Merrill, 1:53; 145 — Double Forfeit; 152 — Fiore (WL) pinned Donnell McClure, 3:24; 160 — Abran Arvizu (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 170 — Hawkins (WL) pinned Christian Walton, 2:41; 182 — Fiore (WL) won by forfeit. 195 — Double Forfeit; 220 — Braxton Wilson (BHRAAP) by forfeit; 285 — Cameron Watson (BHRAAP) pinned Erwin, 2:41.
