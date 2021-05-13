RANTOUL — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team beat host Rantoul 45-18 and Champaign Central on a tie-breaker after wrestling to a 30-30 tie.
Braxton Wilson saw action in both matches at 220 pounds and would win on decision at Rantoul and by pin against Champaign Central. Issac Tabels (132) and Jacob Darby (285)each had a win on the mat and a forfeit win, while Brendan Whitney and Taylor Pattison won both matches by forfeit and Donnell McClure (152) and Christian Walton (170) each won one match by forfeit.
PREP WRESTLING
At Rantoul
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 43, Rantoul 18
106 pounds — Double forfeit; 113 — Brendan Whitney (BHRA) won by forfeit; 120 — Taylor Pattison (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 126 — Alaina Dines (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 132 — Issac Tabels (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 138 — Double forfeit; 145 — Double forfeit; 152 — Donnell McClure (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 160 — Allen (R) pinned Abran Arvizu, :53; 170 — Christian Walton (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 182 — Sarver (R) won by forfeit. 195 — Torhune (R) won by forfeit; 220 — Braxton Wilson (BHRAAP) dec. Smalls 6-0; 285 — Jacob Darby (BHRAAP) won by forfeit.
At Rantoul
BHRAAP 30, Champaign Central 30 (BHRAAP won by tiebreaker)
106 pounds — Double forfeit; 113 — Brendan Whitney (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 120 — Taylor Pattison (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 126 — Early (C) pinned Alania Dines, :39; 132 — Issac Tabels (BHRAAP) pinned Shaw, 5:34; 138 — Double forfeit; 145 — Dillow (C) won by forfeit; 152 — Pattenburg (R) pinned Donnell McClure, 2:55; 160 — Kotowski (C) pinned Abran Arvizu, 1:04; 170 — Demos (C) pinned Christian Walton, 1:59; 182 — Double forfeit. 195 — Double forfeit; 220 — Braxton Wilson (BHRAAP) pinned Bowers, 5:42; 285 — Jacob Darby (BHRAAP) pinned Neill, 3:32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.