CLIFTON — THe Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team defeated Kankakee 33-24, but lost to host Clifton Central 71-4 in a triangular meet on Thursday.
Issac Tabels had the only decision win for the Blue Devils with a 6-2 win at 138 pounds, while Taylor Pattison (113), Ayden Golden (120), Alaina Dines (126), Kenneth Merrill (145) and Cameron Watson (285) each won by forfeit.
Tabels was the only winner for the Blue Devils against Clifton Central with a 9-1 majority decision win.
PREP WRESTLING
At Clifton
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 33, Kankakee 24
106 pounds — Double forfeit; 113 — Taylor Pattison (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 120 — Ayden Golden (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 126 — Alania Dines (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Issac Tabels (BHRAAP) dec. Dickens, 6-2; 145 — Kenneth Merrill (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 152 — Saldana (K) won by forfeit; 160 — Double forfeit; 170 — Double forfeit; 182 — Bannerman (K) pinned Christian Walton, 3:45. 195 — E. Valdez-Cruz (K) won by forfeit; 220 — A. Valdez-Cruz (K) won by forfeit; 285 — Cameron Watson (BHRAAP) won by forfeit.
At Clifton
Clifton Central 71, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 4
106 pounds — Hemp (CC) won by forfeit; 113 — Payner (CC) pinned Taylor Pattison, :08; 120 — Cody (CC) pinned Ayden Golden, 1:15; 126 — Morris (CC) tech. fall Alania Dines, 2:03; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Issac Tabels (BHRAAP) maj dec. Morris 9-1; 145 — Peters (CC) pinned Kenneth Merrill, :21; 152 — Krumwiede (CC) won by forfeit; 160 — Behrens (CC) won by forfeit; 170 — Clyden (CC) pinned Christian Walton, 1:30; 182 — McCorkle (CC) won by forfeit. 195 — Alexander (CC) won by forfeit; 220 — Papinaeau (CC) won by forfeit; 285 — Panozzo (CC) pinned Cameron Watson, :18.
