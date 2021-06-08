CUMBERLAND — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team defeated Argenta-Oreana 48-6, but lost to Cumberland 57-12 in a triangular meet.
The only match that was contested in the win was Braxton Wilson winning by pin in 1:32 at 285 pounds.
The rest of the matches were dealt in forfeits with Gada Bryant (106), Brendan Whitney (113), Taylor Pattison (120), Issac Tabels (138), Kenneth Merrill (145), Abran Arvizu (152) and Christian Walton ()170) each winning by forfeit.
Against Cumberland, Tabels and Merrill got wins by forfeit.
At Cumberland
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 48, Argenta-Oreana 6
106 pounds — Gada Bryant (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 113 — Brendan Whitney (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 120 — Taylor Pattison (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Issac Tabels (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 145 — Kenneth Merrill (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 152 — Abran Arvizu (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 160 — Double forfeit; 170 — Christian Walton (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 182 — Double forfeit. 195 — Double forfeit; 220 — Roberts (AO) won by forfeit; 285 — Braxton Wilson (BHRAAP) pinned Fitzpatrick 1:32.
Cumberland 57, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 12
106 pounds — Warfel (C) pinned Gada Bryant, 3:05; 113 — Judson (C) pinned Brendan Whitney, 1:55; 120 — Almstead (C) def. Taylor Pattison, 1:26; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Issac Tabels (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 145 — Kenneth Merrill (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 152 — Zike (C) pinned Abran Arvizu, 1:45; 160 — J. Carl (C) won by forfeit; 170 — Swiert (C) pinned Christian Walton, :52; 182 — Grum (C) won by forfeit. 195 — Bering (C) won by forfeit; 220 — Ryan (C) won by forfeit; 285 — N. Carl (C) dec. Braxton Wilson, 1-0.
