MONTICELLO — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team started the season with 54-24 losses to Monticello and Oakwood/Salt Fork.
Against the Comets, Gada Bryant (106 pounds) and Robert Brumfield (285) each won by pin for the Blue devils, while Brendan Whitney (113) and Ayden Golden (120) won by forfeit.
Reef Pacot (132), Case Kopacz (138), Grant Brewer (152), Caleb Lashuay (160) and Josh Miller (220) were among the Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestlers who got pins.
Whitney, Issac Tabels (132) and Braxton Wilson (220) won by pin against Monticello, while Golden won by forfeit.
PREP WRESTLING
At Monticello
Oakwood/Salt Fork 54, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 24
106 pounds — Gada Bryant (BHRAAAP) pinned Wayley :43; 113 — Brendan Whitney (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 120 — Ayden Golden (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 126 — double forfeit; 132 — Reef Pacot (OSF) pinned Issac Tabels :32; 138 — Case Kopacz (OSF) pinned Kenneth Merrill :48; 145 — Barney (OSF) won by forfeit; 152 — Grant Brewer (OSF) pinned Donnell McClure, :24; 160 — Caleb Lashuay (OSF) pinned Abran Arvizu, :37; 170 — Smith (OSF) won by forfeit; 182 — Smith (OSF) pinned Christian Walton, :34. 195 — Double forfeit; 220 — Josh Miller (OSF) pinned Braxton Wilson :43; 285 — Robert Brumfield (BHRAAP) pinned Lay : 50.
At Monticello
Montciello 54, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/ Armstrong-Potomac 24
106 pounds —Taylor (M) pinned Gada Bryant, 1:09; 113 — Brendan Whitney (BHRAAP) pinned Kirkum :55; 120 — Ayden Golden (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Issac Tabels (BHRAAP) pinned Slade, 2:49; 138 — Wilken (M) pinned Kenneth Merrill, :31; 145 — Sheets (M) won by forfeit; 152 — D'Line (M) pinned Donnell McClure, 1:21; 160 — Spence (M) pinned Abran Arvizu, :49; 170 — Spencer (M) won by forfeit; 182 — Alexander (M) pinned Christian Walton :18. 195 — Van Behren (M) won by forfeit; 220 — Braxton Wilson (BHRAAP) pinned Wassom, :51; 285 — Peters (M) pinned Robert Brumfield.
