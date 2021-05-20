ST. JOSEPH — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team lost a close 36-30 decision to St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday.
All but two of the classes were decided by some kind of forfeit, but in the two actual matches BHRAAP 138 pounder Issac Tabels won by pin in 3:04, while 285-pounder Braxton Wilson won by pin in 2:13. Gada Bryant (106), Brendan Whitney (120) and Abran Arivizu (160) won by forfeit for the Blue Devils.
PREP WRESTLING
At St. Joseph
St. Joseph-Ogden 36, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 30
106 pounds — Gada Bryant (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 113 — Double forfeit; 120 — Brendan Whitney (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 126 — Pinaire (SJO) won by forfeit; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Issac Tabels (BHRAAP) pinned Denhart, 3:04; 145 — Moore (SJO) won by forfeit; 152 — Chapman (SJO) won by forfeit; 160 — Abran Arvizu (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 170 — Miller (SJO) won by forfeit; 182 — Helfrich (SJO) won by forfeit. 195 — Birt (SJO) won by forfeit; 220 — Double forfeit; 285 — Braxton Wilson (BHRAAP) pinned Meccoli, 2:13.
