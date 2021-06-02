WESTVILLE — Alaina Dines picked up a pair of forfeit wins on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team lost in duals against Lawrenceville and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Also getting victories in the 37-18 loss to Lawrenceville were Issac Tabels and Cameron Watson, while the Blue Devils got wins from Gada Bryant and Taylor Pattison in a 51-18 loss to Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
At Westville
Lawrenceville 37, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 18
106 — Foster (L) dec. Bryant 10-4. 113 — Richey (L) pinned Pattison, 1:05. 120 — Hyre (L) major dec. Golden, 15-6. 126 — Dines (BHRAAP) won by forfeit. 132 — Tabels (BHRAAP) won by forfeit. 138 — Lucas (L) pinned Merrill, 5:33. 145 — Miller (L) won by forfeit. 152 — double forfeit. 160 — double forfeit. 170 — Blackwell (L) pinned Walton, 0:54. 182 — double forfeit. 195 — Spahn (L) won by forfeit. 220 — double forfeit. 285 — Watson (BHRAAP) won by forfeit.
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 51, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 18
106 — Bryant (BHRAAP) won by forfeit. 113 — Pattison (BHRAAP) won by forfeit. 120 — McBride (W/GRF) pinned Golden, 1:57. 126 — Dines (BHRAAP) won by forfeit. 132 — Weaver (W/GRF) dec. Tabels 9-4. 138 — Pyle (W/GRF) pinned Merrill, 1:52. 145 — double forfeit. 152 — double forfeit. 160 — Mahaffey (W/GRF) won by forfeit. 170 — Koontz (W/GRF) pinned Walton, 0:58. 182 — Johnson (W/GRF) won by forfeit. 195 — Edwards (W/GRF) won by forfeit. 220 — Carnaghi (W/GRF) won by forfeit. 285 — Ramirez (W/GRF) pinned Watson, 5:36.
