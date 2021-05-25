BISMARCK — With forfeits being the order of the night, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team defeated Urbana 30-12 on Tuesday.
The only match that took place was at 285 pounds, where Cameron Watson won by pinfall in 2 minutes, 26 seconds.
Gada Bryant (106), Brendan Whitney (113), Issac Tabels (138), and Abran Arvizu (152) each won by forfeit for the Blue Devils.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 30, Urbana 12
106 pounds — Gada Bryant (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 113 — Brendan Whitney (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 120 — Double forfeit; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Issac Tabels (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 145 — Double forfeit; 152 — Abran Arvizu won by forfeit; 160 — Double forfeit; 170 — Buford-Rucker (U) won by forfeit; 182 —Double Forfeit. 195 — Double forfeit; 220 — Hunt (U) won by forfeit; 285 — Cameron Watson (BHRAAP) pinned Nkwadi, 2:26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.