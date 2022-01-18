BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team got past St. Joseph-Ogden 48-31 on Tuesday.
Graham Abbed (120 pounds), Evan Parish (132) and Nathaniel Gnaden (220) won by pin for the Blue Devils, while Gracie Pattison (106), Karson Stevenson (152), Christian Walton (160) and Eli Godwin (170) won by forfeit.
The Blue Devils will host Hoopeston Area on Thursday.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 48, St. Joseph-Ogden 31
106 pounds — Gracie Pattison (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 113 — Holt (SJO) maj. decision Landen Toellner, 14-0; 120 — Graham Abbed (BHRAAP) pinned Wirth, 1:22; 126 — Brazelton (SJO) tech. fall Ayden Golden, 5:57; 132 — Evan Parish (BHRAAP) pinned Butts, 1:58; 138 — Denhart (SJO) pinned Taylor Carpenter, 3:29; 145 — Falls (SJO) maj. dec. Donovan Gudauskas, 12-3; 152 — Karson Stevenson (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 160 — Christian Walton (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 170 — Eli Godwin (BHRAAP) won by forfeit; 182 — Ketchum (SJO) pinned Tyson Smith, 1:27. 195 — Birt (SJO) pinned Gavin Golden, 1:20; 220 — Nathaniel Gnaden (BHRAAP) pinned Jones, 3:57; 285 — Cotter (SJO) pinned Hunter Wilson, 3:13.
