CLINTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team had a warmup for Saturday's Eastern Illinois Invitational on Friday at a quadrangular meet at Clinton High School.
The Blue Devils beat Clinton 60-24 and lost to Shelbyville 42-35 and Unity 66-14.
Landen Toellner (106) won all three of his matches for the Blue Devils, while Ayden Golden (126), Evan Parish (132), Gavin Golden (195) and Hunter Wilson (285) each won two matches.
The Blue Devils will be among many teams competing in Saturday's invitational, a big tournament the week before the IHSA state wrestling tournament begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.