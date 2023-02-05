LEROY — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin wrestling team ended up seventh as a team in regional action at LeRoy on Saturday.
Hunter Wilson ended up first at 285 with pins in each match to go to 45-2 for the season, Nathaniel Gnaden was second at 220 and is at 37-8 for the season. Graham Abbed ended up just out of qualifying by taking fourth at 126 and will end the season at 24-25.
Wilson and Gnaden will go on to Clinton sectional on Saturday.
