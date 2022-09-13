HOOPESTON — The Salt Fork volleyball team got past Hoopeston Area 29-27, 25-20 on Tuesday.
Kendyl Hurt had 18 kills for Salt Fork, while Macie Russell had 13 kills, Alexa Jamison had 27 assists and Kendall Cooley had 31 digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Hoopeston
Salt Fork 2, Hoopeston Area 0
Salt Fork`29`25
Hoopeston`27`20
Salt Fork Statistical leaders
Kills — Kendyl Hurt 18, Macie Russell 13. Assists — Alexa Jamison 27. Digs — Kendall Cooley 31
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.