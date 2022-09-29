WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team turned back Salt Fork 25-15, 25-20 on Thursday.
Ella Miller and Lilly Meeker each had 10 kills for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 26 assists and Aubrie Jenkins had eight digs.
Westville is 17-5 and will face Marshall on Monday. The Storm will face Iroquois West on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Salt Fork 0
Salt Fork`15`20
Westville`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 10, Lilly Meeker 10, Maddison Apple 5, Molly Doggett 2, Lainey Wichtowski 2, Lydia Gondzur. Blocks — Miller 2, Appl 2, Meeker. Assists — Wichtowski 26, Gondzur 2, Aubrie Jenkins. Service aces — Meeker 2, Doggett 2. Digs — Jenkins 8, Wichtowski 5, Gondzur 5, Miller 2, Meeker.
