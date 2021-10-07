Westville logo

WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team defeated Oakwood 25-18, 25-12 on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.

Jasmyn Meeker had 13 kills for the Tigers, while Hadley Cox had 17 assists and 16 digs, Ella Miller had nine digs and eight kills and Lydia Gondzur had seven assist and seven digs.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Westville

Westville 2, Oakwood 0

Oakwood`18`12

Westville`25`25

Westville Statistical leaders

Kills — Jasmyn Meeker 13, Ella Miller 8, Chloe Brant 3, Molly Doggett. Blocks — Meeker, Brant. Assists — Hadley Cox 17, Lydia Gondzur 7, Rylee Jones, Brant. Service aces — Meeker. Digs — Cox 16, Miller 9, Gondzur 7, Kelsie High 4, Brant 3, Jones 3, Doggett 2, Maddison Appl 2, Meeker 2.

