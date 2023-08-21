WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team cruised to a win in the season opener with a 25-15, 25-8 win over Fountain Central.
Ella Miller had seven kills and two aces for the Tigers, while Maddison Appl had six kills and two blocks, Maddy Doggett had five kills, three blocks and four digs, Lainey Wichtowski had 22 assists and Aubrie Jenkins had 15 digs.
The Tigers will face Rantoul on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Fountain Central 0
F. Central`15`8
Westville`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 7, Maddison Appl 6, Maddy Doggett 5, Lainey Wichtowski 4, Hadley Jones 3, Carlee Miller 2. Blocks — Doggett 3, Appl 2, Miller. Assists — Wichtowski 22, Carlee Miller, Aubrie Jenkins. Service aces — Wichtowski 2, Ella Miller 2, Carlee Miller 2, Jones 2, Appl. Digs — Jenkins 15, Doggett 4, Wichtowski 2, Appl 2, Ella Miller 2, Jones 2, Carlee Miller 2, Lani Gondzur.
