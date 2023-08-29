WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team hosted their visitors from across the border in North Vermillion on Tuesday.
The Tigers were able to win 25-13, 25-13 to keep their unbeaten start going.
Ella Miller had 15 kills, two assist and a dig for Westville, while Lainey Wichtowski had 24 assists, eight digs and two aces, Carlee Miller had nine kills and four aces and Maddie Appl had five kills.
The Tigers are 8-0 and will face Danville on Wednesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, North Vermillion 0
N. Vermillion`13`13
Westville`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 15, Carlee Miller 9, Maddie Appl 5, Maddy Doggett 4, Hadley Jones 2, Lainey Wichtowski. Blocks — Doggett. Assists — Wichtowski 24, Lani Gondzur 2, Ella Miller 2, Appl. Service aces — Carlee Miller 4, Wichtowski 2. Digs — Wichtowski 8, Daylin Zaayer 5, Gondzur 4, Jones 3, Carlee Miller 2, Ella Miller, Appl.
Records — Westville 8-0 overall.
