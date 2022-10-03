MARSHALL — The Westville volleyball team defeated Marshall 25-22, 25-14 in non-conference action on Monday.
Ella Miller had nine kills, seven digs and a block for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 17 assists, Lydia Gondzur had 10 digs, Lilly Meeker had six aces and Maddison Appl had seven kills and two blocks.
The Tigers will play Watseka on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Marshall
Westville 2, Marshall 0
Westville`25`25
Marshall`22`14
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 9, Maddison Appl 7, Lainey Wichtowski 2, Lilly Meeker 2. Blocks — Appl 2, Miller. Assists — Wichtowski 17. Service aces — Meeker 6, Lydia Gondzur. Digs — Gondzur 10, Aubrie Jenkins 8, Miller 7, Wichtowski 7, Meeker, Appl.
