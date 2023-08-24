WESTVILLE — Aubrie Jenkins had a team-high 17 digs as the Westville Tigers improved to 3-0 with a 25-9, 25-13 win over the Tri-County Titans on Thursday night.
Ella Miller and Maddy Doggett were the top-two offensive players for the Tigers with 12 and 7 kills respectively. Miller also had 7 digs in the contest.
Defensively, Maddie Appl and Hadley Jones shared team-high honors with 2 each, while Lainey Wichtowski finished with a team-high 25 assists.
