WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball defeated Schlarman Academy 25-8, 25-7 on Thursday.
Jasmyn Meeker had 10 kills and four aces for the Tigers, while Hadley Cox had 10 assists, Ella Miller had four kills and three aces and Lydia Gondzur had eight assists.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Schlarman Academy 0
Schlarman`8`7
Westville`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Jasmyn Meeker 10, Ella Miller 4, Maddison Appl 3, Chloe Brant 2, Hadley Cox. Assists — Cox 10, Lydia Gondzur 8. Service aces — Meeker 4, Miller 3, Brant 2, Rylee Jones. Digs — Miller 6, Kelsie High 4, Cox, Brant, Gondzur
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.