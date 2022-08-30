CAYUGA, Ind. — The Westville volleyball team went across the border to face North Vermillion and was able to get a 25-15, 25-13, 25-23 win on Tuesday.
Ella Miller had 17 kills, six digs and two aces for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 32 assist, three kills and two aces, Maddison Appl had seven kills and two blocks, Lilly Meeker had seven kills, six aces and a block, Hadley Jones had two kills and a assist and Aubrie Jenkins and Kelsie High each had two digs.
The Tigers are 6-1 and will face Danville on Wednesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
Westville 3, North Vermillion 0
Westville`25`25`25
N. Vermillion`15`13`23
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 17, Maddison Appl 7, Lilliy Meeker 7, Lainey Wichtowski 3, Hadley Jones 2. Blocks — Appl 2. Assists — Wichtowski 32, Jones. Service aces — Meeker 6, Miller 2, Wichtowski 2. Digs — Miller 6, Aubrie Jenkins 2, Kelsie High 2.
Records — Westville 6-1 overall.
