WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team easily beat Iroquois West 25-11, 25-6 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
Ella Miller had 10 kills, two digs and two aces for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 19 assists and four aces, Lydia Gondzur had four digs, two kills and two aces and Molly Doggett had three kills, three digs and three aces.
The Tigers will play Salt Fork on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Iroquois West 0
I. West`11`6
Westville`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 10, Lilly Meeker 3, Molly Doggett 3, Maddison Apple 2, Lydia Gondzur 2, Lainey Wichtowski. Assists — Wichtowski 19, Meeker. Service aces — BC: Wichtowski 4, Doggett 3, Miller 2, Gondzur 2. Digs — Gondzur 4, Doggett 3, Miller 2, Wichtowski 2, Meeker, Appl.
