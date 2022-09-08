WESTVILLE — Ella Miller had a match-high 12 kills as the Westville Tigers defeated the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers, 25-15, 25-19 in Vermilion Valley Conference volleyball.
The Tigers, who improve to 9-1 overall and 1-0 in the VVC, also got 19 assists from Lainey Wichtowski while Aubrie Jenkins had a team-high eight digs.
Hoopeston Area falls to 8-2 overall and 0-1 in the VVC.
At Westville
Westville 2, Hoopeston Area 0
Hoopeston Area `15 `19
Westville `25 `25
Westville statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 12. Assists — Lainey Wichtowski 19. Digs — Aubrie Jenkins 8. Aces — Lilly Meeker 2.
Records — Hoopeston Area 8-2 overall, 0-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Westville 9-1 overall, 1-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
