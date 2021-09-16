GEORGETOWN — The Westville softball team defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-6, 25-19 on Thursday.
Jasmyn Meeker had six kills for the Tigers, while Rylee Jones had seven aces and four digs, Ella Miller had four digs and three kills, Hadley Cox had eight assists and eight digs and Lydia Gondzur had five assists.
The Tigers will face Cissna Park on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Westville`25`25
Geo-RF`6`19
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Jasmyn Meeker 6, Ella Miller 3, Chloe Brant 3, Maddison Appl 2, Lydia Gondzur, Hadley Cox. Blocks — Brant 2, Miller, Cox, Appl. Assists — Cox 8, Gondzur 5, Molly Doggett. Service aces — Rylee Jones 7, Meeker, Brant. Digs — Cox 8, Jones 4, Miller 4, Kelsie High 3, Gondzur 2, Brant 2, Meeker.
