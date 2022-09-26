WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-9, 25-12 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Monday.
Ella Miller had 11 kills and seven digs for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 16 assists and three aces, Lilly Meeker had four kills and Aubrie Jenkins had five digs and two aces.
The Tigers will play Salt Fork on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF`9`12
Westville`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 11, Lilly Meeker 4, Molly Doggett 3, Lainey Wichtowski. Assists — Wichtowski 16, Lydia Gondzur 2, Aubrie Jenkins. Service aces — Wichtowski 3, Jenkins 2, Doggett. Digs — Miller 7, Jenkins 5, Wichtowski 4, Gondzur 2, Kelsie High.
