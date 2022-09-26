Westville logo

WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-9, 25-12 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Monday.

Ella Miller had 11 kills and seven digs for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 16 assists and three aces, Lilly Meeker had four kills and Aubrie Jenkins had five digs and two aces.

The Tigers will play Salt Fork on Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Westville

Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Geo-RF 9 12

Westville 25 25

Westville Statistical leaders

Kills — Ella Miller 11, Lilly Meeker 4, Molly Doggett 3, Lainey Wichtowski. Assists — Wichtowski 16, Lydia Gondzur 2, Aubrie Jenkins. Service aces — Wichtowski 3, Jenkins 2, Doggett. Digs — Miller 7, Jenkins 5, Wichtowski 4, Gondzur 2, Kelsie High.

