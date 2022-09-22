WESTIVLLE — The Westville volleyball team were able to beat Decatur Eisenhower 25-9, 25-17 on Thursday in non-conference action.
Ella Miller had 13 kills for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 21 assists and Lilly Meeker had four kills and three aces.
The Tigers will host Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Decatur Eisenhower 0
Eisenhower`9`17
Westville`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 13, Lilly Meeker 4, Molly Doggett 3, Maddison Appl 2. Blocks — Appl 2. Assists — Lainey Wichtowski 21. Service aces — Doggett 6, Meeker 3, Miller. Digs — Lydia Gondzur 6, Wichtowski 3, Aubrie Jenkins 3, Doggett 2, Kelsie High 2, Miller.
