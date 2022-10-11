WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team was able to beat Chrisman 25-11, 25-14 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Tuesday.
Ella Miller had 19 kills and nine digs for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 26 assists and 10 digs, Lilly Meeker had six kills and a block, Lydia Gondzur had 10 digs and five assist and Maddison Appl had four kills and two blocks.
The Tigers will face Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Chrisman 0
Chrisman`11`14
Westville`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 19, Lilly Meeker 6, Maddison Appl 4, Molly Doggett 3. Blocks — Appl 2, Meeker. Assists — Lainey Wichtowski 26, Lydia Gondzur 5. Service aces — Gondzur, Kelsie High. Digs — Wichtowski 10, Gondzur 10, Miller 9, Aubrie Jenkins 9, Appl 2, High 2, Doggett.
