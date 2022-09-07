WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball team had two tough sets with Armstrong-Potomac, but won 25-20, 25-21 on Tuesday.
Ella Miller had 18 kills, eight digs and a ace for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 27 assists and seven digs, Maddison Appl had six kills two digs and two blocks and Lydia Gondzur had 15 digs.
The Tigers are 8-1 an will face Hoopeston Area on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0
A-P`20`21
Westville`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 18, Maddison Appl 6, Lilly Meeker 3, Molly Doggett 2, Hadley Jones 2. Blocks — Appl 2, Meeker. Assists — Lainey Wichtowski 27, Aubrie Jenkins. Service aces — Miller, Wichtowski. Digs — Lydia Gondzur 15, Miller 8, Jenkins 8, Wichtowski 7, Kelsie High 6, Doggett 4, Jones 2, Meeker 2, Appl 2.
